Short Interest in Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Rises By 29.7%

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Medicover AB (publ) Price Performance
MCVEF opened at $19.83 on Friday. Medicover AB has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80.
Medicover AB (publ) Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Medicover AB (publ)
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Medicover AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicover AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.