Short Interest in Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Rises By 29.7%

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Medicover AB (publ) Price Performance

MCVEF opened at $19.83 on Friday. Medicover AB has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80.

Medicover AB (publ) Company Profile

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Poland, Sweden, and internationally. The company’s Healthcare services includes service outpatient and inpatient care; dental services; other services, including non-medical related services, such as sports memberships, benefit cards, and optics, as well as wellness services; hospital care; and preventive care.

