TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Veritas raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

