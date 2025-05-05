Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Sells 8,834 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,834 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 9.7% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.1 %

AMZN opened at $189.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

