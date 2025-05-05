DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S Stock Up 5.2 %

DSDVY opened at $112.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day moving average of $102.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DSV A/S has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $115.75. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.57 billion. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DSV A/S will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

DSV A/S Increases Dividend

About DSV A/S

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.4915 dividend. This is an increase from DSV A/S’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

(Get Free Report)

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.