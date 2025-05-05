MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,121,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,407,000 after acquiring an additional 115,083 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cars.com by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,178,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,021,000 after purchasing an additional 655,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,984,000 after purchasing an additional 55,143 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARS. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cars.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Cars.com Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CARS opened at $11.93 on Monday. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $757.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

