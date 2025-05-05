Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at UBS Group

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.34 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $160,990.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,877 shares in the company, valued at $628,057.48. This trade represents a 20.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James L. Veler, Jr. sold 13,807 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $149,944.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,164 shares of company stock valued at $411,122 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 39.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 545,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 153,745 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

