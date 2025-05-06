B. Riley Estimates Onity Group’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:ONIT)

Get Onity Group alerts:

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Onity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Onity Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.51 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onity Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $249.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.63 million. Onity Group had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.50%.

ONIT opened at $37.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $299.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.89. Onity Group has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 26.46, a current ratio of 26.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Onity Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new position in Onity Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Onity Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Onity Group during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Onity Group during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

