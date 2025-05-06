Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Stake Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Cadre worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cadre alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cadre by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Cadre by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Cadre by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $1,594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,866,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,414,200.96. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Stock Performance

CDRE stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Cadre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Cadre’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Cadre Profile

(Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.