Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $88.70 and last traded at $88.70. Approximately 1,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.59.
Capitec Bank Trading Down 5.2 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.41.
About Capitec Bank
Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capitec Bank
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.