Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $88.70 and last traded at $88.70. Approximately 1,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.59.

Capitec Bank Trading Down 5.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.41.

About Capitec Bank

(Get Free Report)

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.