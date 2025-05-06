First Trust Advisors LP Sells 127,227 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,227 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARS opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.95. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

