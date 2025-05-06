Fox Factory (FOXF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $330.71 million for the quarter. Fox Factory has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.320 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.31 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. On average, analysts expect Fox Factory to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $877.20 million, a PE ratio of 80.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

