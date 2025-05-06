MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $532,000 Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 55,084 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 239.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 341,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,387,000 after buying an additional 245,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $302,660.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,318.56. The trade was a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $513,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,140,100.24. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,304 shares of company stock worth $20,847,452 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Elastic has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $123.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 151.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.76.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.48.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

