First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ORIX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ORIX by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IX opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. ORIX had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Equities research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

