Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Stock Price Up 16.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Free Report) rose 16.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Orora Trading Up 16.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.

Orora Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2517 dividend. This is a positive change from Orora’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

About Orora

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

