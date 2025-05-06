What is Raymond James’ Estimate for TSE:WEF Q1 Earnings?

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Western Forest Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.40 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Forest Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.00 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.70 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.55 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Western Forest Products Trading Up 1.3 %

TSE:WEF opened at C$0.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$125.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.43. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$0.58.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.