Barclays PLC Has $849,000 Stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,846 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,363,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,392,000 after buying an additional 120,280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 772,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 149,283 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 716,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 287,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 91,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of SLQT opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The company has a market cap of $425.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.26. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $6.86.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. Analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sarah Taylor Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343.04. This represents a 97.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

