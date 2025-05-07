Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,498,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,031 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $23,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 252.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 190,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 551,896 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 131,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland acquired 15,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,072. This represents a 3.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $64,100 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The company has a market cap of $350.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.60 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLNE shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group set a $2.00 price objective on Clean Energy Fuels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

