Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) vs. GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Free Report) and GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Exail Technologies and GE Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exail Technologies N/A N/A N/A GE Aerospace 14.31% 22.19% 3.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Exail Technologies and GE Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exail Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 GE Aerospace 0 0 12 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GE Aerospace has a consensus target price of $216.92, suggesting a potential upside of 3.83%. Given GE Aerospace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GE Aerospace is more favorable than Exail Technologies.

6.8% of Exail Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of GE Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of GE Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exail Technologies and GE Aerospace”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exail Technologies N/A N/A N/A $0.52 98.41 GE Aerospace $39.68 billion 5.61 $6.56 billion $6.43 32.49

GE Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Exail Technologies. GE Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exail Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Exail Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Exail Technologies pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GE Aerospace pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GE Aerospace is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

GE Aerospace beats Exail Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies provides robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace, and photonics technologies solutions in France and internationally. It offers components, products, and systems for naval defense, maritime, aerospace, photonics, land defense, and other industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft. GE demerged into GE Vernova, GE Aerospace, and GE Healthcare.

