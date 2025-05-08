Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,026 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of FS Bancorp worth $16,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FSBW opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $49.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $307.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.72.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 16.97%. Equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

