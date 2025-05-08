Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for IP Q2 Earnings

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of International Paper in a research note issued on Monday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.77.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03. International Paper has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $60.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 878,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,686,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,896.25. This trade represents a 19.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

