Wedbush Weighs in on Adicet Bio’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adicet Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Adicet Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Adicet Bio Trading Down 2.3 %

ACET opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.76. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.73.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 10,321.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 79,582 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Adicet Bio by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 28,153 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

