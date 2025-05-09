Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Exagen Q1 Earnings

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Exagen in a report issued on Monday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on XGN. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Exagen in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Exagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ XGN opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Exagen has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $15.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 92.58% and a negative net margin of 30.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exagen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,655,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exagen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,716,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exagen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 184,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.