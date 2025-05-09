FY2026 EPS Estimate for Fairfax Financial Raised by Analyst

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research report issued on Monday, May 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $196.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $188.80. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $166.85 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Fairfax Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Monday.

FRFHF stock opened at $1,597.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,450.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,404.36. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of $1,027.00 and a 12-month high of $1,622.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $42.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.92 by $10.78. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

