Fiducient Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $193.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.95. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

