ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ING Groep (NYSE:INGGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

ING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,375,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ING Groep by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in ING Groep by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 166,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 41,457 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ING Groep has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $20.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34.

ING Groep (NYSE:INGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.6526 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.45%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

