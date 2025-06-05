Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the April 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.1223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 72,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 23.9% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 236,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

