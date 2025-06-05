Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the April 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.1223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Intuit’s AI Boom: Stock Soaring, But Should Investors Hit Pause?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Top Dividend Plays With Strong Analyst Ratings
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Robinhood Stock Keeps Giving Investors Reasons To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.