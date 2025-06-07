HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $122.41 and traded as low as $110.90. HOYA shares last traded at $114.54, with a volume of 19,826 shares traded.
Separately, Erste Group Bank raised shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.
HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 24.17%. As a group, analysts expect that HOYA Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.
