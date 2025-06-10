UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,375 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.58.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $114.34 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.19 and its 200 day moving average is $122.08. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

