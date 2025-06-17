iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.17. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $30.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1789 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

