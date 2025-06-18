Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

Shares of ESTA opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $52.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.13. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 196.25% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business had revenue of $41.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

