FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Cameco Issued By Desjardins

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Cameco in a research report issued on Monday, June 16th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cameco from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$83.50 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.93.

Cameco Stock Performance

CCO stock opened at C$95.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$72.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$70.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$48.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.64.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.