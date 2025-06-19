Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,089,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,960 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 146,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $17,042,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 325.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZI. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

