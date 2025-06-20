AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.73 and last traded at $36.73. 13,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 17,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.94.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.67.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (JANT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANT was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

