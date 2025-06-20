Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the May 15th total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Coca Cola Femsa Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:KOF opened at $94.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Coca Cola Femsa has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.35.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Coca Cola Femsa had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Analysts predict that Coca Cola Femsa will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca Cola Femsa Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Coca Cola Femsa

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8839 per share. This is a positive change from Coca Cola Femsa’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Coca Cola Femsa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 1,388.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

