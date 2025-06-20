Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the May 15th total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Coca Cola Femsa Stock Down 0.9%
NYSE:KOF opened at $94.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Coca Cola Femsa has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.35.
Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Coca Cola Femsa had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Analysts predict that Coca Cola Femsa will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca Cola Femsa Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Coca Cola Femsa
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 1,388.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.
Read Our Latest Report on Coca Cola Femsa
Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coca Cola Femsa
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola Femsa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola Femsa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.