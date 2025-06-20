Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Stock Position Reduced by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,452 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $50.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3388 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

