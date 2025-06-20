Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)'s stock had its "market outperform" rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities' target price suggests a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Option Care Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 564,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after buying an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 32,972 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2,621.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 444,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

