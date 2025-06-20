Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 703.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at $151,649,855.11. This represents a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $13,349,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,792. The trade was a 77.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $94.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Fox Advisors raised Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

