CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 150,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 70,585 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2,848.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after buying an additional 280,535 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,202,000 after buying an additional 225,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 327,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,955,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $100.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.47.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

CF Industries declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

