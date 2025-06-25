Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.04 and last traded at $30.04. 559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.