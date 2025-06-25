Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 10,279 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Entegris by 125.7% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Entegris Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

