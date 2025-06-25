Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nasdaq by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,274.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.19.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,552,957.15. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $88.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $88.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

