Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives $5.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

SBSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.70 to $5.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Sibanye Gold Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Gold

NYSE:SBSW opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. Sibanye Gold has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 27,798,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,733,000 after acquiring an additional 286,195 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sibanye Gold by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,541,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sibanye Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,582,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sibanye Gold by 196.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,576,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Sibanye Gold by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,375,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 400,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

