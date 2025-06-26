Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,060,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,637 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,714,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,845,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 425.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,040,000 after buying an additional 996,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 454.0% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,834,000 after buying an additional 908,000 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $94.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $104.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 88.10%. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Free Report

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

