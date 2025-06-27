10,530 Shares in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) Acquired by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DJT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 57,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,533,387.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 239,503 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,459.32. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 45,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $1,221,885.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,779.80. This represents a 20.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,806 shares of company stock worth $5,062,725. Corporate insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DJT opened at $17.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 38.41, a quick ratio of 38.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $54.68.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $821.20 million during the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 2,861.60%.

Trump Media & Technology Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Trump Media & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

