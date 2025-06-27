International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 106.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 76.7% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of HPE opened at $18.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.