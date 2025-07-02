Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
A number of analysts have commented on SHO shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHO
Shopify Price Performance
About Shopify
