Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SHO shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHO

Shopify Price Performance

About Shopify

ICC Labs Inc is a medicinal and recreational cannabis producer based in South America. The firm primarily producing, researching and marketing cannabis for medical and recreational uses, and hemp-based products. The company’s operations are organized into two operating segments, Recreational segment and Cannabinoids Extraction segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.