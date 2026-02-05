ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Purchases 18,609 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,688 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,609 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.1% of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $107,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 635.7% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $31,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,476.80. This trade represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.00, for a total transaction of $1,408,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,101,943. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 9,315 shares of company stock worth $8,549,409 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The retailer reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $67.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 2.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Hovde Group started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $998.50.
Costco Wholesale News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:
- Positive Sentiment: January sales beat expectations — Costco reported retail month net sales of $21.33 billion for January, up 9.3% year-over-year, supporting growth momentum and underlying cash flow visibility. Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports January Sales Results
- Positive Sentiment: Digital and comp strength highlighted — reporting and media coverage emphasize Costco outpaced broad retail sales in January and that its digital business performed well, a near-term growth trigger for investors. Costco outpaces broad retail sales in January as its digital business shines
- Positive Sentiment: Membership revenue strength — analysts note membership fee growth (reported ~14% jump in Q1 FY26) and steady renewal behavior that supports predictable recurring revenue and margins. Costco’s Membership Model Continues to Deliver Predictable Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Exceptional renewal rates — coverage highlights a ~92% renewal rate in the U.S. & Canada (≈89.8% worldwide), reinforcing the durability of Costco’s membership “moat.” Nine Out of Ten Costco Members Renew
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Gordon Haskett raised its price target to $1,100, giving upside room from current levels; Telsey reaffirmed an Outperform rating, which can support buyer interest. Gordon Haskett adjusts price target on Costco
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate persists — pieces are probing whether Costco’s high P/E is justified after multi-year share gains and membership strength; this keeps valuation a focal point for longer-term investors. Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Pricing Reflect Lofty P/E
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/sector context — coverage (e.g., Barron’s) notes staples stocks look frothy vs. their historical safety role, which can temper momentum if market risk appetite shifts. Staples Stocks Are Known for Safety. Now They Look Way Too Frothy.
- Negative Sentiment: Product recalls for bakery items — Costco has recalled beignets/mini-beignets and other pastries due to packaging mix-ups and undeclared nuts/allergen risks across multiple states, creating potential reputational and operational headaches for the foodservice side. Costco recall beignets
- Negative Sentiment: Labeling lawsuit — a suit challenges Costco’s “no preservatives” claim on rotisserie chicken, which could increase legal/PR risk and potential liability if the case gains traction. Lawsuit challenges Costco’s ‘no preservatives’ labeling
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.
Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.
