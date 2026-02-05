Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 72.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 491.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Honeywell International by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 116.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies and Daiwa raised their price targets to $240, signaling renewed analyst conviction that can support short‑term buying momentum.

Major houses (example: RBC and Deutsche Bank) have raised targets into the high‑$200s, reinforcing a consensus bullish tilt that attracts institutional and momentum buyers.

Honeywell announced participation at upcoming investor conferences — management visibility with investors typically helps sustain momentum and can lead to incremental flows.

Multiple bullish writeups and a summarized bull thesis circulated (InsiderMonkey, MSN), which can influence retail and independent investors.

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its target to $235 but maintained a neutral rating — a modest signal that may have limited directional impact compared with outright buy upgrades.

Region/unit‑level noise: Honeywell Automation India reported a profit slip tied to higher costs / a one‑time charge — likely isolated to the India‑listed unit rather than Honeywell's consolidated results.

Insider selling — VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares (large reduction in his holding). While insider sales can be for personal reasons, markets often view sizable disposals as a negative signal.

Critical analysis flagged unattractive return trends at Honeywell; that commentary can weigh on value‑focused investors and temper enthusiasm among income/value funds.

Some analysts still show lower targets (example: BNP Paribas' $215), which could blunt upside for investors who track consensus target risk.

In other news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,887. This trade represents a 68.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $235.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $236.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.96 and a 200-day moving average of $208.73.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

