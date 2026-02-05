Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $650.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.09.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $418.63 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $459.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 54,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total transaction of $15,404,628.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,052,511.88. This represents a 48.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total value of $414,418.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,908.46. The trade was a 80.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,976 shares of company stock valued at $45,330,378. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and AI tailwind — Seagate beat estimates (EPS $3.11 vs $2.77; revenue $2.83B vs $2.73B) and gave robust near‑term guidance (Q3 FY26 EPS $3.20–$3.60), citing AI-driven demand and long‑term HAMR visibility — a clear fundamental driver of the rally. Read More.

Q4 results and AI tailwind — Seagate beat estimates (EPS $3.11 vs $2.77; revenue $2.83B vs $2.73B) and gave robust near‑term guidance (Q3 FY26 EPS $3.20–$3.60), citing AI-driven demand and long‑term HAMR visibility — a clear fundamental driver of the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald boost — Cantor raised its price target sharply (from $500 to $650) and put an “overweight” rating on STX, signaling sizable upside versus the recent price and helping fuel momentum. Read More.

Cantor Fitzgerald boost — Cantor raised its price target sharply (from $500 to $650) and put an “overweight” rating on STX, signaling sizable upside versus the recent price and helping fuel momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broader analyst re‑ratings — Multiple firms have raised targets (including recent MSN/other reports raising targets into the $400s), supporting valuation re‑rating and increased buy‑side interest. Read More.

Broader analyst re‑ratings — Multiple firms have raised targets (including recent MSN/other reports raising targets into the $400s), supporting valuation re‑rating and increased buy‑side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend & shareholder returns — Seagate declared a quarterly dividend ($0.74), which supports income/semi‑value investor interest and slightly cushions sentiment. Read More.

Dividend & shareholder returns — Seagate declared a quarterly dividend ($0.74), which supports income/semi‑value investor interest and slightly cushions sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media & momentum coverage — Zacks and other outlets are spotlighting STX as a momentum/growth pick tied to AI storage demand; useful for retail flows but secondary to earnings and guidance. Read More.

Media & momentum coverage — Zacks and other outlets are spotlighting STX as a momentum/growth pick tied to AI storage demand; useful for retail flows but secondary to earnings and guidance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Several insiders sold shares recently (CEO William Mosley sold 20,000 shares at ~ $429.27; other executives/directors also sold), which can trigger short‑term caution and amplify profit‑taking after the run to 52‑week highs. Read More. Read More.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

