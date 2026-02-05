SouthState Bank Corp Sells 28,014 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

SouthState Bank Corp lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,014 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 107.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 667.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of PEP opened at $166.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.
PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.17%.
PepsiCo News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations and management reiterated FY‑2026 guidance — revenue and adjusted EPS topped estimates, driven by international soda strength and improving beverage momentum. This beat is the primary fundamental catalyst supporting the rally. PepsiCo tops quarterly revenue estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $10 billion share repurchase program (≈4.7% of shares outstanding), signaling management believes shares are undervalued and providing buyback-driven EPS support. RTT News on buyback
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend raised — board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.4225 per share, a 5% increase year-over-year, reinforcing income appeal for dividend investors. PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Several sell‑side firms raised price targets (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, TD Cowen, Barclays among others), which can support momentum and attract allocation flows. Analyst price-target moves
- Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo will cut suggested retail prices on major snacks (Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos) by as much as 15% to boost affordability and volume ahead of big consumption events — a deliberate trade of price for share/volume that could help demand but pressures near-term margins. After Years of Increases, PepsiCo Pledges to Cut Prices on Snacks
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic initiatives (tests to integrate beverage/snack distribution, trimming SKUs ~20%, refocusing top brands) aim to lift margins and execution — positive long-term if executed, but results are still early. MarketBeat strategic summary
- Negative Sentiment: Bearish/critical takes argue the rally is multiple expansion rather than improving volumes — price-led growth in Q4 and the new price cuts raise execution risk and could compress margins; some analysts/voices label the setup risky for new buyers. Seeking Alpha — Strong Sell
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/structural headwinds to snack volumes (e.g., consumer affordability pressures, GLP‑1–related demand shifts cited by commentators) remain a watch item; management is banking on price cuts and product focus to recover volumes. Jim Cramer commentary
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.28.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
